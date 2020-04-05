Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

The low spinning over California will slowly approach the Rockies over the course of three days. During this time, the pattern will hold steady. Southwest flow will dry the state out and increase temperatures east. This will trigger a red flag warning in the northeast highlands and adjacent Sangre Foothills.

The storm is expected on Thursday. Temperatures will drastically drop and bring snow down to 7,000′. Moderate impacts are expected in Southern Colorado and at Raton Pass by Friday morning. A few showers are possible in the metro. 60s in Albuquerque will carry into the weekend.