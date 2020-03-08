Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers will start overnight in southern New Mexico and make it as far north as Albuquerque. Temperatures will be just warm enough for some isolated thunderstorms off the western mountains. Albuquerque has a chance at moderate rain in the evening along with some thunder.

Active weather swiftly returns on Thursday as another plume of subtropical moisture streams into the state. The debate is still out on how slowly the low will move. This will dictate whether or not a backdoor cold front comes into play. As of now, Thursday and Friday look promising for widespread rain.