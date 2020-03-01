Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sunday will be another mild day across the state. Humidity should increase enough to keep us under red flag thresholds. Snow showers will start across the San Juans Sunday night and quickly spread across the Continental Divide on Monday. Showers below 6,000′ are looking increasingly unlikely. The storm is projected to dive too far south. This will also pull potential showers farther south on Tuesday.

Another ridge will follow the storm on Wednesday helping temperatures climb above average. Some clouds will get pulled into the state on Friday due to a passing low. Snow and rain do not look possible.