Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The best chance for additional rain is when the cold front passes at 8 p.m. Otherwise, expect hit-or-miss showers. Snow will continue into Sunday evening for the northern mountains. As the storm exits, winds will increase Sunday afternoon across the state, especially for the southern mountains.

Another cold front passes Monday night. This will not only cool us down again on Tuesday, but it will also crank up the winds. This storm will track farther north, so snow will mainly fall in Colorado. High pressure will expand later this week and improve temperatures.