Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thin clouds will keep Albuquerque in the 50s Sunday. It’ll be another dry day except for some flurries along the Colorado border. A backdoor cold front will squeeze through the east canyon after sunset. This will spike winds, especially on the east side of Albuquerque. A snow shadow is not anticipated for the moderate precipitation on Monday morning. It’ll be barely cold enough for a dusting in some parts of the city. Most mountains should wind up with 1-3″ in the morning.

The storm positions itself on the Arizona border on Tuesday. This will bring a surge of moisture paired with prime dynamics. A stronger, colder backdoor cold front arrives in the morning in Albuquerque which will have a snow hole effect. Early projections for the Rio Grande Valley are 1-3″ while amounts will be significantly higher between Edgewood and Tucumcari. Travel in eastern New Mexico will be difficult Tuesday. Driving up and down I-25 doesn’t exactly look easy on Tuesday either. We’ll provide detailed snow estimates tomorrow.