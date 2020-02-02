Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday’s cold front will hit Four Corners mid-afternoon. Accumulations will be light below 7,000′. The high country will get a quick 3-6″ of snow as the front cross through the evening. The front should arrive in Albuquerque around the warmest part of the day, so precipitation will be mostly rain.

Tramway foothills may get a dusting by Tuesday morning. Santa Fe will be among some of the spots with moderate snowfall along I-25. Santa Fe and Glorieta Pass will get 1-3″ Monday night. Winds will be strong in southern New Mexico ahead of the front on Monday. Temperatures will be exceptionally cold on Tuesday. Roads will be slippery especially near Raton where clouds and light snow will be supported by the backdoor front.

Cold air sits in place through Wednesday. Temperatures will bounce back for the upcoming weekend.