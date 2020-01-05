Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Tomorrow will be the nicest day in Albuquerque for a while. Temperatures will be mild across the state with clear skies. Monday’s front cools us back down to average temperatures, but the sun is not going anywhere.

A trough will push into the Rockies on Thursday. We’re anticipating at least some light snow in the northern mountains. A lot of questions remain regarding the intensity, track, and timing of the low pressure system. It’s likely we’ll get the low to close in some magnitude over New Mexico which will provide an opportunity for the southeastern New Mexico to get some precipitation on Friday. Next weekend will be sunny and cold.