Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Tonight is another good setup for fog in southeast New Mexico. The worst visibility will be along the Pecos River. A couple places will break 80 degrees tomorrow thanks to the westerly flow over the mountains.

The cold front is still on track for Sunday night. Precipitation will be very light across the eastern plains on Monday. Accumulations will be trace to 1″ on the eastern slopes. When you consider the wind on Monday, it’ll be a harsh day for most of the forecast area. The sun returns on Tuesday.

