Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will be noticeably warmer tomorrow with most places getting a 10 degree bump for the highs. Monday and Tuesday will be very comfortable. Temperatures will slightly increase ahead of Wednesday’s storm.

Thunderstorms and showers in southern New Mexico will start late Tuesday after a considerable spike in subtropical moisture. Wednesday should give most of the state a chance at rain. Heavy rain still looks most likely in southeast New Mexico. This storm originates from the Baja Peninsula, so it’ll bring above average temperatures. Precipitation will start off as rain in the northern mountains on Wednesday and then shift to snow by Thursday morning. It’s unclear how strong the backdoor front on Thursday will be and how much snow the eastern slopes will grab. Rain and snow should stop by Thursday afternoon. Next weekend looks pleasant and dry.