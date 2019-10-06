Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Video Forecast

No fog, no wind, no rain on Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday will feature clear skies and relatively warm temperatures making it a perfect day for Balloon Fiesta. Winds should be calm throughout the day.

This week provides two cold fronts. The first is Sunday night and the second, stronger one comes Wednesday night. Winds will make Monday, Tuesday, and Friday iffy for mass ascension. As of now, winds look quite unfavorable on Thursday morning. I put us down for a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but the showers will probably only produce in the mountains and south of I-40.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss