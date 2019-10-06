Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Sunday will feature clear skies and relatively warm temperatures making it a perfect day for Balloon Fiesta. Winds should be calm throughout the day.

This week provides two cold fronts. The first is Sunday night and the second, stronger one comes Wednesday night. Winds will make Monday, Tuesday, and Friday iffy for mass ascension. As of now, winds look quite unfavorable on Thursday morning. I put us down for a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but the showers will probably only produce in the mountains and south of I-40.