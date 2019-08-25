Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

There is just enough moisture and shear to pop off additional storms in Union County. Otherwise, it will be dry tonight. Dewpoints are going to be extremely low into Monday which will result in record setting temperatures.

By Wednesday, moisture profiles should be able to support thunderstorms. At the very least, temperatures will drop closer to average values. Mountains will be heavily favored for precipitation as we take baby steps into a better monsoon pattern. Next weekend will likely bring active weather.