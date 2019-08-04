Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Breaking News
The next seven days will be one of our most active stretches this monsoon season. Tomorrow will bring above average moisture, and the state will be covered with thunderstorms yet again. Little movement is expected with the high, so storms will be slow moving on Sunday.

Storms will be faster on Monday which will reduce our flash flooding risk. Dry air eventually works its way into the eastern plains by midweek. Storms will be consistent elsewhere. Moisture will spike back up on Friday and increase odds of precipitation.

