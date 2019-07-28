Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Storms will become increasingly isolated tonight as dry air starts to seep into northwest New Mexico. The western mountains will take a break from storms tomorrow while thunderstorms fire up east of the divide. A cold front will make it to Arizona by Monday morning bringing moisture back to the western regions. This will be marginally sufficient for mountain thunderstorms.

Places like Albuquerque will be dry in the meantime. Modest dewpoints return by Friday, and we’ll likely have active weather again next weekend.