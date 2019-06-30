Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

A lot of the valleys are striking out again, and the forecast doesn’t look promising for valley rain tomorrow either. Dry air from the east is eating away at the tropical moisture streaming from the southwest. Tomorrow’s storms will yet again favor the high terrain areas west and north.

Monday is promising for widespread rain. Several factors are pointing towards much more comfortable temperatures. However, the relief is only here for one day. Tuesday we’re back to standard end of June heat which will lead into a dry Independence Day. Rain chances won’t return to Albuquerque until the following weekend.