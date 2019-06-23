Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

A cold front will slice through the state tonight bringing rain to mainly high terrain locations. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool in Colorado and below average in northern New Mexico tomorrow.
Things will be warm and sunny for most places through Tuesday. On Tuesday, we might get a round of dry line thunderstorms out east. Wednesday brings a major change in moisture fueling widespread thunderstorms. This is great news for ongoing wildfires in New Mexico. There will be isolated chances of rain on Thursday before the moisture dissipates on Friday.