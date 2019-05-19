Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

As one storm leaves, we look at the west coast for our next storm. Tonight will be a brief break between these systems. Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow ahead of the cold front. Showers will start over the northwest mountains tomorrow morning. Those areas will end up with a substantial amount of rain between Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Monday night will be the best opportunity for some rain in the metro. As far as thunderstorms go, it’ll be too cold to see much of them in the mountains. A dry line scenario early Monday morning will generate a line of storms just before the Texas border. There is a potential for severe weather before those storms move into Texas around sunrise Monday.

Mountain showers will persist into a windy Tuesday. Wednesday will be a day off before we prepare for another late week storm. Starting on Friday, there will be a dry line setup in eastern New Mexico prompting severe weather potential into the weekend.