Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

The rest of the weekend will be some picturesque New Mexican weather. Much like today, we’ll have plenty of sun and hot afternoon temperatures on Sunday. The eastern plains will notice breezier and slightly cooler weather. Instability will be lacking. We’ll barely get any upslope thunderstorms in the Sangre de Cristos Sunday afternoon. The cold front hits Albuquerque at 8 pm, and our weather takes a dramatic turn. Wind will be relentless into Monday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through Monday in southern New Mexico. Chances are lower further north. Temperatures and cloud cover on Monday will remind you of April.

Tuesday will bring convection to the eastern plains. It’s too early to say exactly where or what intensity. Thursday also looks interesting with an influx of Gulf moisture. All signs are pointing to a warm and dry upcoming weekend.