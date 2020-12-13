Mountain snow expected Saturday

Fast moving cold front tonight creates dangerous high country travel

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will produce heavy mountain snow as it swiftly moves southeast tonight. Snow accumulations will be heavily favored for high terrain. Mountain passes will quickly deteriorate. Travel is not recommended tonight near Las Vegas, Gallup, and Raton. Snow will have a difficult time falling in Albuquerque. A dusting is most likely for the metro, while the foothills will be closer to an inch. Most precipitation will end by 5 am.

A high pressure settles into the state after the storm giving us clear skies. Temperatures will be near freezing most of Monday with a harsh wind chill. Temperatures will gradually build through the rest of the week near seasonable values.

