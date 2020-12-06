Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Mild weather continues

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The ridge over the Western US will continue to hold its grip through Wednesday. Temperatures will be consistently above average with no chance of rain.

The offshore low will drift into the state on Thursday delivering ample moisture to the Gila and surrounding Rio Grande Valley. Moisture will be limited for the Pecos River Valley. The second part of the storm will be snow showers Friday evening in the northern mountains. Albuquerque to Gallup is in no man’s land. East Albuquerque may pick up a few showers on Friday.

