Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cooler across the state as a cold front enters southern Colorado and New Mexico. Daytime high temperatures will be cooling down ten to twenty degrees in eastern NM, but in central and western NM, temperatures will only cool one to seven degrees. Clouds will increase today, and winds will lighten.

By Saturday morning, rain showers and high mountain snow showers will be possible in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Little snow accumulation will be possible in the San Juans, only a few inches high up through Sunday. Temperatures will be too warm for any snow accumulation in the northern NM mountains through Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible until Saturday night, staying north of I-40. On Sunday, rain will spread into eastern NM, mainly from midday through the night. Snow will also become possible for the mountains Sunday evening through Monday as cooler air moves in. Heavy snow will be possible for the beginning of next week.