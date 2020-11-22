Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cooler air will force its way into New Mexico with strong winds tomorrow. Rain will be widespread throughout the day in Eastern New Mexico, but the whole state will enjoy overcast. Monday will be off to a cloudy start and bring our best shot at rain in Albuquerque.

Monday night into Tuesday brings mainly mountain precipitation. Snow levels will slowly sink to 5,000 feet by Tuesday morning potentially giving Raton Pass a dusting of snow. The next wave is expected on Friday. It’ll be significantly colder, but unfortunately, the system lacks moisture. Mountain snow will be low and lowland rain looks unlikely.

