Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Rio Grande Valley rain expected tonight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cold front is taking its sweet time, but eventually the metro will get some rain after midnight. The San Juans, including Chama, will be the only places to receive accumulating snow. Rain and snow will quickly fade after sunrise tomorrow.

Snow showers will start Sunday evening as colder air invades the state. The western and northern mountains will continue get moderate snow accumulations on Monday morning. Rain in Albuquerque and Santa Fe will be close to nothing. The forecast will be clear, cool, and calm starting Tuesday.

