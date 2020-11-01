Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front is hours away from the Tijeras Canyon. Winds will be strongest in Albuquerque just after midnight and will fade to a slight breeze by sunrise. Temperatures across the state will be colder on Sunday.

Temperatures go right back to above average on Monday. We’ll be smooth sailing until the next fall storm set for the weekend. This will be a routine event for early November. Snow levels will initially start around 10,000′ on Saturday and lower into Sunday. Mountain rain and snow look likely. Lowland precipitation is still unclear. The western and northern mountains are the most favored areas for precipitation.