Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’ll end up being the hottest day in Albuquerque so far this year. Tuesday’s temperatures won’t be much different, but the winds will be stronger. Most of the state will be under red flag warnings. Dry thunderstorms are also a concern tomorrow.

The rest of the week will be breezy. A cold front on Wednesday will push moisture into Texas leaving New Mexico empty handed. Temperatures this weekend will remain near average thanks to a cold front. This will boost rain chances on Sunday across Northeast New Mexico.