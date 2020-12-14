Connor’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers will continue this morning for the San Juans and eventually shift to the Sangre de Cristos by the evening. Raton Pass is expected to be slippery tomorrow morning. Flurries are possible in Rio Rancho, but no accumulations are expected below 7,000′.

Temperatures will struggle to increase this week because of another cold front on Friday. This will be strikingly similar to the cold front today. Snow accumulations will be reserved for the northern mountains and mesas. This weekend will be calm, clear, and cold.

(courtesy National Weather Service)

