Slow moving thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow will create localized flash flooding. Rain cooled air along with cloudy skies will make Tuesday our coolest day of the week, by far.

Friday looks like the best setup for rain in Albuquerque. The pesky high pressure will get pushed into Arizona allowing for a northwest flow. This typically brings thunderstorms off the Jemez Mountains into the metro. It’ll be much drier and hotter on Sunday.