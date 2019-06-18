Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

Storms before midnight will be strong to severe in eastern New Mexico. Some of them will become stationary spiking a threat for flash flooding. The tornado threat is low but not zero. These storms are easily spitting out quarter sized hail. Damage to cars and slippery roads can be expected.

The main line of storms will push into Texas by 10 pm. Showers will linger over the state, but there will not be a threat overnight of severe storms. Tuesday will bring more mountain showers north of I-40. Rain in lower elevations will be hard to find. Wednesday brings a dry, warm, and sunny weather for everyone.