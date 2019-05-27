Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

Tuesday is going to be beautiful. Winds will likely be below advisory thresholds with 10-20 degree below average temperatures. This forecast moving forward is not straightforward. Starting Wednesday, gulf moisture will infiltrate the eastern plains again. Alongside a backdoor cold front, storms will likely fire off in the Sangres and possibly near Chaves County. Thursday and Friday bring modest parameters for thunderstorms near Texas.
This weekend looks interesting. Gulf moisture will press deep into the state with steady southwest flow. Any forecast past three days for storms remains unclear. Temperatures will likely be much warmer for the weekend with the return of southwest flow.