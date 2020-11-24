Mountain snow, statewide wind on Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers will continue along the Continental Divide tonight as a cold front moves east. Snow showers will be heavy in the San Juans. Snow showers will be heavier for the Sangres on Tuesday as the low spins through the northeast corner. Through all of this, accumulations will likely stay above 8,000′. Raton Pass is expected to get at least a dusting.
Increasing pressure brings calm weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front swiftly arrives and should drag moisture south enough for metro rain. A switchover to snow is possible in Albuquerque, but it probably won’t stick. The timing with this system will be important for snow accumulations.
Latest News
- Search continues for California fugitive who escaped custody in Roswell
- Arizona man wanted for deadly stabbing in Chama
- UNM doctors treat first COVID-19 patient with experimental therapy
- Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days
- Ghislaine Maxwell in COVID quarantine after prison staffer gets virus