Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cold front reaches Albuquerque around 10 p.m. and will deliver a quick dusting of snow for the foothills and inch for Sandia Peak. The northern mountains will get up to 6″ through the next two days. Between Taos and Santa Fe, there is a potential for 1-3″. Raton Pass will be a tough spot to drive through Tuesday morning. Light snow will slide south throughout Tuesday adding accumulations to sections of I-25 & I-40. By the evening, a band of heavy snow will set up in the far southeast corner of the state. The band may drift as far north as Roswell. However, there’s a lot of room for error. Roswell could get nothing or 2″ of snow. Carlsbad’s range is 1-6″.

The last snow showers across the Sacramentos will fade by Wednesday afternoon. It’ll be another unseasonably cold day. Temperatures will bounce back by Friday and carry into a mild weekend.