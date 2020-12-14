Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers have made it to the Sangre de Cristos. Snow will continue to be high terrain driven through the night. Raton Pass is expected to be slippery tomorrow morning. Flurries are possible in Rio Rancho and the Heights, but no accumulations are expected below 7,000′.

Temperatures will struggle to increase this week because of another cold front on Friday. This will be strikingly similar to the cold front today. Snow accumulations will be reserved for the northern mountains and mesas. This weekend will be calm, clear, and cold.

Latest New Mexico News: