Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Light mountain snow overnight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers have made it to the Sangre de Cristos. Snow will continue to be high terrain driven through the night. Raton Pass is expected to be slippery tomorrow morning. Flurries are possible in Rio Rancho and the Heights, but no accumulations are expected below 7,000′.

Temperatures will struggle to increase this week because of another cold front on Friday. This will be strikingly similar to the cold front today. Snow accumulations will be reserved for the northern mountains and mesas. This weekend will be calm, clear, and cold.

Latest New Mexico News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery