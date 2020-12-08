Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The ridge over the Southwest is large and in charge. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue through Wednesday. After midnight, showers will begin over the Gila. Rain and snow will be most likely before noon on Thursday. Areas south of I-40 are in the best shape to get rain.

Models are looking more favorable for northern mountain snow on Friday. A strong northwest breeze will accompany light snow showers. We’re back to reality for the rest of the weekend with near-average temperatures.

Latest News