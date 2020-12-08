Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The ridge over the Southwest is large and in charge. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue through Wednesday. After midnight, showers will begin over the Gila. Rain and snow will be most likely before noon on Thursday. Areas south of I-40 are in the best shape to get rain.
Models are looking more favorable for northern mountain snow on Friday. A strong northwest breeze will accompany light snow showers. We’re back to reality for the rest of the weekend with near-average temperatures.
Latest News
- Roswell police issue Silver Alert for 80-year-old man
- Top tech to fight back against porch pirates over the holidays
- Can your boss fire you for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes.
- How long will it take for the COVID-19 vaccine to reach New Mexicans?
- Canyon Bakehouse bread recalled in 14 states including NM due to gluten concerns