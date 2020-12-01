Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Slippery mountain passes tonight and tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers have begun at Raton Pass and will continue through Wednesday evening. The snow will be very light. Even over a long duration, snow accumulations will max out at three inches. A widespread dusting is possible for the foothills and the rest of Northeast New Mexico.

Temperatures will plummet on Wednesday and Thursday and slowly recover into the weekend. Models continue to support subtropical moisture advection into New Mexico this weekend. However, the Southwest ridge seems to be the dominating feature. Any precipitation on Saturday and Sunday should be confined to south of I-40.

