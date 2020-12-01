Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -This morning is freezing, with teens, 20s, and low 30s across the state. Be sure to bundle up! Today is going to be a bit warmer, with highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s, but the wind will be very gusty, making it feel chillier out. Winds will pick up throughout the day, as a cold front moves into the southwest. Max wind gusts will be around 25-35 for most places, but the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and central highlands will see the strongest gusts, up to 50 mph. This north/northwesterly wind will bring down arctic air, which will settle into New Mexico tonight and tomorrow. Highs will only top out in the 20s, 30s, and 40s on Wednesday.

Snow is in the forecast for northern and central New Mexico as this system moves through. Snow will start in the far northern mountains by the mid-afternoon, moving south throughout the evening and overnight. Snow will mostly accumulate in the Sangre de Cristos overnight, with 4-6" possible in the highest elevations. In the low elevations, precip will fall as rain until temperatures drop late tonight. Then, we can expect less than 2" of snow through tomorrow midday. We will see low impacts to travel tomorrow morning, except in the higher mountain roads, where more accumulation is possible.