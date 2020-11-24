Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Dense fog will make for a slower morning commute in eastern New Mexico. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for the east mountains, east plains, and southeast plains. Some light rain and snow showers are coming down for a few spots around the San Juan and Tusas Mountains. The rain and light snow will have low to no impact on us today. Only the San Juan Mountains will pick up heavy accumulation in the high elevations during the day, which will make for slick driving on the high passes. Winds will become very gusty in the northeast highlands throughout today, with gusts up to 50 mph out of the southwest. A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A cold front will move in tonight, and snow levels will drop, allowing for heavier snowfall in the northern mountains and even some light snow in the upper Rio Grande Valley. The heaviest snow will fall after 8 p.m. tonight through Tuesday afternoon. Four to eight inches of accumulation will be possible above 9,000' and two to four inches above 7,500' tonight and tomorrow. The San Juans will pick up eight to twenty inches of snow, especially above 10,000' through today and tomorrow. Winds will pick up across all of New Mexico on Tuesday.