Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Windy as storm exits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bands of rain, thunderstorms, and snow will continue through sunset. After dark, the snow will continue above 9,000′ leading to an additional 1-3″ of snow. Flurries should come to an end by the morning.

Clear skies on Wednesday and Thursday will boost temperatures. Thanksgiving will feature calm winds. Friday will be colder. It looks like precipitation will be only possible along the Continental Divide. Confidence remains low on this feature. This weekend will be calm and cool after the front passes.

