Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Blue skies are expected during this week’s warmup. Clear skies and dry air will ensure overnight lows are close to freezing. Temperatures are still expected to be near record-setting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Southwest flow will keep the warmth on Friday but eventually, clouds will begin to migrate north. Saturday’s cold front will push temperatures closer to average. A backdoor front on Sunday will reduce temperatures further. Unfortunately, moisture will be limited for snow and rain showers. Snow showers are most promising for the Colorado mountains.

