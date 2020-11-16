Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Blue skies are expected during this week’s warmup. Clear skies and dry air will ensure overnight lows are close to freezing. Temperatures are still expected to be near record-setting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Southwest flow will keep the warmth on Friday but eventually, clouds will begin to migrate north. Saturday’s cold front will push temperatures closer to average. A backdoor front on Sunday will reduce temperatures further. Unfortunately, moisture will be limited for snow and rain showers. Snow showers are most promising for the Colorado mountains.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss