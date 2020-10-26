Temperatures drop, snow makes its way south in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - The winter storm has made its way into New Mexico this morning. Temperatures are plunging in the north, but they're warmer in southwest New Mexico. The cold air will spread south across the state today, keeping high temps in the 20s, 30s, and 40s for most of the state. Snow is mostly coming down in northern New Mexico Monday morning, and roads are becoming snow-packed and slick there.

A wintry mix is keeping roads wet across eastern New Mexico. Albuquerque is waking up dry and will see a few spot showers through the morning, but the majority of rain, mix, and snow will start in the metro during the afternoon. Snow will spread south across the state by the evening, and the bulk of the snow accumulates overnight. The wind is very strong in Albuquerque this morning and will stay gusty up to 50 mph today. This will likely keep a snow/precip hole over the metro. However, winds are expected to calm late tonight, so that's when snow accumulation will be most likely.