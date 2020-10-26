Temperatures drop, snow makes its way south in New Mexico

Major winter storm hits tonight across most of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The heaviest snow will arrive in Albuquerque around 3 pm today. Given the warmth yesterday, accumulations should begin on the roads around 5 pm. Heavy snow will continue in the northern mountains. The snow will resurge from Las Vegas to Raton later tonight. The worst driving conditions will be tonight and early Tuesday morning for Central New Mexico. Freezing rain still looks likely in Southeast New Mexico until a switch to snow by the late morning.

Wednesday’s precipitation will mainly target Eastern New Mexico. Additional accumulations look unlikely west of the central mountain chain. Thursday’s temperatures will barely beat Wednesday’s cold. Warmer and sunnier conditions will be here for Halloween.

