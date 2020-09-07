Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fronts from the northwest and northeast arrive Tuesday afternoon in New Mexico. Snow will be limited until after sunset until snow elevations drop to 8,000′ by Wednesday morning. Raton Pass will be cold enough for accumulating snow. Other foothills within the 7,000′-8,000′ range will likely only see snow on the grass. Blowing snow above 10,000′ will make driving dangerous late Tuesday night. The system will wobble over the state Wednesday keeping showers alive.
The sun returns on Thursday with warmer temperatures. A perfect weekend ahead features average temperatures.