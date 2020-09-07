Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Our Labor Day forecast is hot and quiet across New Mexico. Albuquerque will break record high temperatures, with a high in the upper 90s. Much of the state will see near-record high temperatures as well. Be sure to take breaks from the heat today! A few showers and storms will pop up off of the mountains and move east/southeast, however, it will be a mostly dry day even in the high elevations.

Big changes arrive tomorrow. A strong cold front will sweep into the state by midday, keeping temperatures cooler for the afternoon. Rain will start up by the late afternoon and evening from north to south. Rain will turn to wintry mix and snow in the mountains overnight and into Wednesday. The system will keep bringing rain, mix and snow to the state through Wednesday, and temperatures will drop 30-50 degrees from today through Wednesday. Winds will be extremely gusty by Tuesday afternoon, and stay very windy through Wednesday.