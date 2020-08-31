Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Major cool down tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An unseasonably strong cut-off low will dive into New Mexico tomorrow bringing us the coolest temperatures we’ve had since early June. Thunderstorms or showers are likely across the entire state on Tuesday, especially in the western and southern counties. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in Eastern New Mexico. A backdoor front will keep a few isolated cells going in Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday.

Dry air behind the front will keep most areas dry through Labor Day Weekend. Exceptions will be the Sangres and areas east. Temperatures will approach record high by Saturday and Sunday.

