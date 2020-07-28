Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Radar is much less impressive this afternoon compared to the last few days. Models are hinting at less precipitation for the mountains, which means rain for the valleys will be even more hit-or-miss. I still think the metro has a good at a quick shower or storm around 4 pm. Flooding potential is low today given the quick nature of the thunderstorms.

Temperatures will soar on Wednesday and Thursday with a lack of moisture and cloud cover. A subtle decrease in temperatures will follow into the weekend. Thunderstorms will be mainly in the high terrain. Gust front interactions will spark some exceptions for the valleys.