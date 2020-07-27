Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Flooding potential across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Above average moisture will yield heavy rain across Central and Northern New Mexico. Areas of heavy rain and flooding are possible through midnight. The outlook for Albuquerque looks less promising for thunderstorms. It may be a parade of light rain showers through the evening. Thunderstorms on Tuesday will move swiftly west to east across the state, therefore, the threat of flash flooding will be reduced.

Wednesday brings a sharp change of drier and hotter conditions. Any precipitation this weekend will be limited to the mountains.

