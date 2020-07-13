News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday

Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Chance of afternoon thunderstorms

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chances for thunderstorms will be greater in the Rio Grande Valley today. Overall, thunderstorms will lack moisture, so rain totals won’t be too eye-popping. There is a chance for severe weather in the northeast quadrant of the state each evening through Wednesday. Damaging winds and occasional large hail will be the main hazards.

The heatwave ends on Wednesday when a traditional monsoon pattern sets up. Widespread thunderstorms will form on Thursday as well. A disruption to the southerly flow on Friday will slice down the number of thunderstorms. A better plume of moisture is expected by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss