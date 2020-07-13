Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chances for thunderstorms will be greater in the Rio Grande Valley today. Overall, thunderstorms will lack moisture, so rain totals won’t be too eye-popping. There is a chance for severe weather in the northeast quadrant of the state each evening through Wednesday. Damaging winds and occasional large hail will be the main hazards.
The heatwave ends on Wednesday when a traditional monsoon pattern sets up. Widespread thunderstorms will form on Thursday as well. A disruption to the southerly flow on Friday will slice down the number of thunderstorms. A better plume of moisture is expected by the end of the weekend.