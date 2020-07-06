Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is no or never for Albuquerque. Thunderstorms will be hit-or-miss in the Rio Grande Valley this afternoon with marginally sufficient dew points. The eastern slopes will get soaked again today and tomorrow. These storms will drift into the eastern plains. Severe storms are not out of the question.

Meanwhile, starting on Tuesday, the heatwave begins in most places. Most lowlands will easily get into the 100s by the weekend. It’s worth mentioning that the high could shift far enough east by Sunday to allow some moisture for Four Corners. The odds are high that the region will be completely dry for most of the forecast.