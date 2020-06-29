Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Conditions will be unfavorable for existing or any potentially new wildfires in New Mexico through Tuesday. Strong southwest winds will rip across the state before tonight’s cold front. The wind shift tomorrow will bring slightly cooler air, but also keep the red flag warnings going in Eastern New Mexico.

A high pressure in Texas will form on Wednesday, which helps boost moisture in New Mexico. The pattern becomes less favorable by the weekend when the high drifts across New Mexico. There will be enough moisture swirling around to give us isolated thunderstorms. It’s far from a statewide soaking, but it’s better than nothing. Rain chances are fairly equal Thursday through Sunday.

