Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Cooler, wetter weather on Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is dropping into Eastern New Mexico tonight. This will trigger scattered thunderstorms east of the central mountains tonight. Some of these storms will become severe before moving into Texas. Tornadoes are unlikely, but strong winds and damaging hail are a concern. Gap winds will pick up as the front enters the Rio Grande Valley.

Numerous thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday when dew points spike up. Moisture should be high enough to support a routine thunderstorm in Albuquerque. Heavy rain is expected in Eastern New Mexico. Isolated strong and severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday through Saturday across the east.

