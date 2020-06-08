Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds will exacerbate ongoing wildfires in New Mexico. A 65 mph gust is not out of the question today, which would be enough to lift and blow dust in Albuquerque. Winds will be steady overnight as the low takes shape and drifts into the plains. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool tomorrow. Scattered showers are possible across Taos, Colfax, and Union Counties.

Pressure and temperatures are on the rise Wednesday. Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible starting Thursday. Thunderstorms look most likely on Saturday.