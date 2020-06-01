Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Monsoon preview

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Stronger thunderstorms are expected across the western and northern mountains today. Santa Fe and Albuquerque metros will have a good shot at rain this evening. Tuesday’s batch of thunderstorms will push farther east and stop short of Chaves County.

Strengthening high pressure on Wednesday will prevent thunderstorms from forming for the most part. The trend continues on Thursday and Friday along with temperatures spiking. The forecast is trending drier on Friday. This next wave will likely arrive Saturday and favor areas west and north for showers. This weekend will be breezy.

