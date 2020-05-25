Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A cold front is moving through the state this morning, bringing rain, storms and cooler temperatures into the state. Showers and storms will remain possible from this morning, through the evening. The rain and storms will mainly be in eastern New Mexico, to as far west as the Rio Grande Valley. Albuquerque could squeeze out a couple of showers or storms in the afternoon and evening. The storms will move into southeastern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening as well. Gusty winds will be possible, along with isolated heavy downpours.

Temperatures will be unseasonably cool by around five to twenty degrees below average. We will start to warm back up across the state Tuesday, with hot temps settling on Wednesday through the weekend.