Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon in Eastern New Mexico. Temperatures are well below average thanks to last night’s cold front. Temperatures will be close to normal on Tuesday. There will be just enough moisture on Wednesday for a few thunderstorms in the northern mountains.
A cold front Thursday won’t change the temperatures much, but it will bring mountain showers. Dew points will be on the rise this weekend. Mountain showers look likely Saturday and Sunday.