New Mexico sees thunderstorms, showers on Monday afternoon

As countries restart, WHO warns about lack of virus tracing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Convection will start over most of the mountain in New Mexico soon. Thunderstorms will drift through the metro this afternoon giving most neighborhoods 0.10″ of rain. The cold front will trigger deeper convection in Eastern New Mexico by 4 pm. Severe weather is likely in the southeastern counties before sunset.

As the storm exits, it will pull dry west winds across the state on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be particularly breezy leading to fire weather concerns. Dry weather persists into the upcoming weekend with above average temperatures.

