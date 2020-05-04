NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are in a full-on desert mode in New Mexico. Fire weather will be elevated or critical until we see a spike in dew points this weekend. Tuesday will be a wonderful break from the heat. Winds will be stronger in the morning as the cold front squeezes through the canyons.
Near record-setting temperatures are expected once again on Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be strong on Thursday. Friday’s cold front will not only cool us down but also reintroduce moisture. Mountain showers are likely on Saturday. The valleys will have a chance at rain Sunday evening.
Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast
Cooling off tomorrow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are in a full-on desert mode in New Mexico. Fire weather will be elevated or critical until we see a spike in dew points this weekend. Tuesday will be a wonderful break from the heat. Winds will be stronger in the morning as the cold front squeezes through the canyons.