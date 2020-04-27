NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mid-level clouds remain locked over New Mexico this afternoon. Showers are looking less and less likely over the Sangre de Cristos. Most showers will dry up before rain hits the ground. We’re back to blue skies on Tuesday with warmer temperatures.
A cold front passes Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be significantly cooler east. Thursday and Friday are still on pace to be the hottest of the week. Numerous records will be broken. There is a glimmer of hope for dry line storms in Eastern New Mexico this weekend.
Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast
Sunnier skies tomorrow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mid-level clouds remain locked over New Mexico this afternoon. Showers are looking less and less likely over the Sangre de Cristos. Most showers will dry up before rain hits the ground. We’re back to blue skies on Tuesday with warmer temperatures.