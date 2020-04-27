Live Now
Number of US coronavirus cases nears 1 million

Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Sunnier skies tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mid-level clouds remain locked over New Mexico this afternoon. Showers are looking less and less likely over the Sangre de Cristos. Most showers will dry up before rain hits the ground. We’re back to blue skies on Tuesday with warmer temperatures.

A cold front passes Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be significantly cooler east. Thursday and Friday are still on pace to be the hottest of the week. Numerous records will be broken. There is a glimmer of hope for dry line storms in Eastern New Mexico this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss