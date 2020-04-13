Live Now
NY death toll passes 10,000, but new hotspots slow to emerge

Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Late winter storm continues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has been the bullseye for precipitation today. Albuquerque may exceed its April average precipitation in just one day. Warm surfaces and temperatures just above freezing have prevented accumulations in most of Albuquerque. The widespread lift will support light to heavy precipitation through the afternoon. Eventually, the rain and snow will shift south and dissipate by the evening. Light snow will continue overnight in the northeast, and temperatures will free fall. This will ensure icy road conditions across I-25 and I-40 on Tuesday. Tuesday will feature sunny skies except for some overcast northeast, which again is problematic for road conditions.

Wednesday morning is another hard freeze. Drier air will begin to flow back into the state. Conditions will be closer to “normal” by the end of the week with warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞