Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has been the bullseye for precipitation today. Albuquerque may exceed its April average precipitation in just one day. Warm surfaces and temperatures just above freezing have prevented accumulations in most of Albuquerque. The widespread lift will support light to heavy precipitation through the afternoon. Eventually, the rain and snow will shift south and dissipate by the evening. Light snow will continue overnight in the northeast, and temperatures will free fall. This will ensure icy road conditions across I-25 and I-40 on Tuesday. Tuesday will feature sunny skies except for some overcast northeast, which again is problematic for road conditions.

Wednesday morning is another hard freeze. Drier air will begin to flow back into the state. Conditions will be closer to “normal” by the end of the week with warmer temperatures.